3 things we learned in the NHL: Horvat heating up

Bo Horvat is having himself a decent season, Vladimir Tarasenko was clutch outdoors and a spectacular save by Cory Schneider.

Here’s three things we learned in the NHL on Monday:



Impressive season continues

Bo Horvat has quietly been putting together an impressive season with the Vancouver Canucks.

The 21-year-old centre scored his 11th goal of the season in Vancouver’s 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. He scored just 16 goals through 82 games games last year.

A lot of the Canucks’ positives have been overshadowed by the negatives this season, but Horvat’s emergence has definitely been a good development for Vancouver fans.

The London, Ont., native leads the team in points with 26 and chipped in with at least one assist during the Canucks' four-game winning streak.

Tarasenk-show

Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the NHL's most prolific scorers, and for good reason.

The Russian winger broke a 1-1 tie with two goals 1:53 apart in the third period to lift the St. Louis Blues over the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

It was the perfect way for Tarasenko to snap a four-game goalless drought and send the 46,556 in attendance home happy.

The 25-year-old has 18 goals and 23 assists in 38 games for the Blues this season. St. Louis (20-13-5) is currently third in the Western Conference's Central Division and in the middle of a six-game homestand.

Tarasenko's 41 points are good for third in NHL scoring.

Spectacular save

It's been a rough season so far for New Jersey's Cory Schneider, but that doesn't mean he's incapable of making spectacular saves.

The Devils' goaltender denied a sure goal in the final seconds of the first period against the Boston Bruins.

It was a key turning point at that time in the game, which New Jersey went on to win 3-0. Schneider's 22 saves were good for his second shutout of the season.

Schneider is 11-12-5 this season with a 2.80 goals-against average and .906 save percentage for the Devils, who are seventh in the Metropolitan Division standings.