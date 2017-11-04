3 things we learned in the NHL: Oilers spoil Hall’s homecoming

It may have been a quiet night in the NHL Friday with only two games on the schedule but both provided plenty of interesting storylines for fans.

In one corner, the Edmonton Oilers welcomed an old friend in Taylor Hall back for the second time since he was traded. In the other game, the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks faced off in a rematch of the Western Conference Final.

Here are three things we learned in the NHL.

Oilers finally get some depth scoring

One of the biggest reasons the Oilers have been off to a slow start this season has been the lack of depth scoring. But that changed on Friday.

Drake Caggiula and Ryan Strome opened the scoring for the Oilers with two goals in the first minute. It was Caggiula’s first and Strome’s second of the season.

In the second period, Oscar Klefbom (his first) and Milan Lucic (his second) also found the back of the net. Klefbom’s goal was an absolute bomb of a shot, something the Oilers will certainly be happy to see him unleash.

Before Friday’s game, the Oilers only had five players with five points or more this season. They are still last in the NHL with 29 goals but Friday’s success could be the spark the team needed.

And even though he wasn’t the headliner on Friday, Connor McDavid was still a star for the Oilers. He had three assists to extend his point streak to five games.

Taylor Hall off to blazing hot start to season

The Oilers poor offensive numbers this season have left some wondering if trading Taylor Hall to the Devils was such a good idea. And his hot start is only making that narrative stick out more.

Hall scored his first goal against his former team on Friday, burying a rebound late in the first period. He now has a goal against every team except Vegas.

On the season, Hall has recorded four goals and 12 assists which puts him in the top 10 in the league.

For his part the guy Hall was traded for, Adam Larsson, had an assist on Friday giving him three points on the season.

The Devils are now 9-3-0 and Friday’s game was their first loss on the road. No one saw the Devils hot start coming and if it’s going to continue Hall is going to be the guy leading the way.

Hartnell might be the best player from the 2000 draft

Scott Hartnell‘s great career hit another major milestone on Friday when he played in his 1,200th game. Hartnell, who the Predators took sixth overall in the 2000 NHL Draft, has the most games played of anyone from that draft.

He also scored a goal in the game, deflecting a point shot from Roman Josi past John Gibson to open the scoring for the Preds.

Hartnell now has four goals and six points this season. Among players drafted in 2000, he’s third behind Marian Gaborik and Dany Heatley in goals with 318. He’s also fourth in points behind Gaborik, Heatley and Justin Williams with 688.

That’s pretty good for a guy more known for throwing hits than potting goals.