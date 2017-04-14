3 things we learned in the NHL: Predators’ Arvidsson carries the load

It wasn’t a glamorous Game 1 victory, but this Nashville Predators forward carried his strong regular season into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s among the three things we learned in the NHL on Thursday night.

Breakout season continued

Viktor Arvidsson's breakout regular season appears to be continuing into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 24-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the first period as the Predators stole Game 1 from the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0.

Arvidsson scored 31 goals and 30 assists in 80 games this season for his best career offensive showing. He also tied with Ryan Johansen for most points on the Predators.

Young blood strikes first

It took just 1:35 for the Toronto Maple Leafs to get on the board in Game 1 of their series and, lo and behold, it was a rookie that found the back of the net.

Mitch Marner, 19, beat Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby while falling to his knees to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead. Washington went on to win the game 3-2 in OT.

The goal set a pair of records, including Marner becoming the first Toronto rookie since Jeff Farkas in 2000 to score in the post-season.

Discipline a key

The Calgary Flames met a familiar friend during Game 1 of their first round series in Anaheim. Its name is the penalty box.

The Flames were called for seven minor penalties -- including six stick infractions -- in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks which led to two power-play goals against.

Calgary has been subject to a ton of infractions this season and led the league in penalty minutes. Sportsnet's Mark Spector and Elliotte Friedman have delved into the topic this season, including this excerpt from a Feb. 22 edition of "30 Thoughts."

We get phone calls, Part I: Last week, Doug was talking about a penalty Calgary took in its win over Philadelphia and I joked about the “Wideman Conspiracy.” One referee did not find that funny. The next day, he phoned to complain and dropped a bit of a bombshell: The NHL and the Flames met to discuss the way Calgary games are officiated. They went through a ton of video, and even talked about calls not made — including some specifically against Wideman. From what I was told, it was very tense at times. The Flames lead the league in penalties taken and penalty minutes per game. Last year, they were 26th and 19th, respectively, in those categories.

This is certainly something to watch for as the series progresses. Special teams can make or break a game in the post-season.