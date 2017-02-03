5 things we learned in the NHL: Marleau continues to deliver

The Maple Leafs’ losing streak has been extended, a milestone in Vancouver and the new guy scored for Montreal.

Here are five things we learned in the NHL on Thursday night.



Marleau’s Milestone

Patrick Marleau had a special night in Vancouver when he scored his 500th career goal on the power play for the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks went on to beat the Canucks 4-1.

Marleau, from Aneroid, Sask., accomplished the 500-goal feat in 1,463 games.

It was Marleau's 19th goal of the season as he continues his hot scoring streak. The 37-year-old scored eight goals in January that was highlighted by a four-goal performance against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 23.

Here's a look back at some of Marleau's memorable goals so far in his career.

Streak over

Vancouver's impressive run at home came to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Sharks at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks entered the game having not lost in regulation in eight straight home games, going 7-0-1 in the process. Vancouver outshot the Sharks but two first period goals came back to hurt the Canucks.

Not all bad for the Buds

There's normally not a whole lot of positives that come from a 5-1 road loss, but the Toronto Maple Leafs did get some good news prior to their game against the St. Louis Blues.

Defenceman Morgan Rielly returned from a lower-body injury that kept him out for six games. He didn't fare so well, however, collecting a minus-two rating while failing to record a point in 18:31.

The 22-year-old did lead all defencemen with three shots on goal and will be a key cog to Toronto snapping its current three-game slide.

Sportsnet's Chris Johnston wrote about Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs in his post-game takeaways.

Nesterov scores

Nikita Nesterov is just two games into his tenure with the Montreal Canadiens and he already has his first goal.

The Russian defenceman scored Montreal's only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Nesterov isn't typically known as an offensive player and doesn't score often. The 23-year-old has just nine career goals and his goal against the Flyers was his fourth of the season.

The Canadiens acquired Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning for defenceman Jonathan Racine and a 2017 sixth-round draft pick on Jan. 26.

Sportsnet's Eric Engels wrote about the Canadiens' ugly effort.

In Condon we trust

Mike Condon has been on an incredible run of late with the Ottawa Senators.

The goaltender started his 26th consecutive game for the Senators -- a franchise record -- in their 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Condon has also had the Lightning's number throughout his career, improving to 4-0-0 with the win.

Condon has been a key pickup for Ottawa this season with regular starter Craig Anderson on leave from the team to support his wife, who is battling cancer. The 26-year-old Condon is 15-8-5 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 27 starts this season.

Not bad for a guy who was acquired in early November from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fifth-round draft pick.