5 things we learned in the NHL: Phil Kessel dominant in Game 1

The defending champions came out firing to open the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs and were led by a former Maple Leaf.

It’s among the five things we learned Wednesday night in the NHL.

He's back

Phil Kessel returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in style with a beautiful goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kessel waited out Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky while on the power play before firing a shot top corner to give the Pens a 2-0 lead. Pittsburgh went on to win the game over the Blue Jackets 3-1.

The 29-year-old is coming off an impressive 2016 Stanley Cup-winning run with the Penguins where he scored 10 goals and 12 assists in 24 games.

I got this

There's an advantage to having two No. 1 goaltenders and we saw that on Wednesday night.

After Matt Murray was mysteriously injured in warmups, veteran Marc-Andre Fleury stepped in to make 31 saves for the Penguins in their win over Columbus.

Fleury is no stranger to post-season hockey -- it was his 99th career playoff start -- winning the Stanley Cup in 2009 and again as a backup to Murray last year.

Murray suffered a lower-body injury and his condition will be updated on Thursday. Regardless, having Fleury between the pipes is a great option to have.

Allen on fire

Jake Allen has been one of the NHL's hottest goaltenders over the last couple months and it appears as though that's translating into the playoffs.

Allen was on fire in Game 1 of St. Louis's 2-1 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild, making key save after key save.

Perhaps none were as good as this one late in the second period.

Minnesota outshot the Blues 52-26.

Motivated Bobby

Bobby Ryan may be back on track.

The Senators forward scored the opening goal for Ottawa in its Game 1 loss to the Boston Bruins. Ryan may have been motivated in the second after only logging 2:20 in the first period.

The 30-year-old winger hasn't been in coach Guy Boucher's good books of late after a tough season where he scored just 13 goals and 12 assists in 62 games. Ryan broke a 12-game scoring skid in the Sens' regular-season finale, and with his goal against Boston, he may have turned the page.

Ottawa had itself a solid defensive effort in the second period, holding the Bruins without a shot. It's the first time Boston failed to record a shot in a playoff period since 1967.

King Henrik

All those early season struggles seem like a distant memory for Henrik Lundqvist.

The New York Rangers goaltender made 31 saves to shut out the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 in Game 1 of their first round playoff series.

It was Lundqvist's 10th career post-season shutout and the first time a Rangers goalie blanked the Habs in Montreal since Chuck Rayner on April 6, 1950.