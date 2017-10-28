5 Thoughts: Too early to press panic button

By Derek Wills

For the second straight game, the Flames let a 1-0 lead slip away. For the third consecutive contest, they gave up two power play goals. The result? A fourth home ice loss in a row.

1. PENALTY KILLED

Early in the season, the Flames were taking way too many penalties. That was the bad news. They good news? They killed most of them off. Glen Gulutzan begged his players to be more disciplined…and they have been. That’s the good news. The bad news? Even thought the Flames have only been short handed three times in each of the last three games, they’ve given up two power play goals in each of those games. When in the defensive zone, the Flames have to win more face-offs, be more aggressive and get the puck out when they have a chance. Once the puck is out, they have to have better gaps and do a better job denying entries.

2. BOTTOM SIX STRUGGLES

On paper, the Flames have depth at forward. On the ice, the team’s bottom two lines have to be better. On Friday, the team’s bottom six looked like this:

Bennett-Jankowski-Versteeg

Glass-Stajan-Brouwer

Eleven games into the season, those six players have scored a total of two goals, only one of which was scored at even strength. In my opinion, whatever goals, assists and points you get from your fourth line are a bonus…but good teams tend to get regular bonuses. The bigger concern for me is the lack of production from the third line. Sam Bennett is pointless in 11 games this season. Mark Jankowski, who had five goals and eight points in eight games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat prior to being recalled, is pointless in three NHL games. Kris Versteeg is the only bottom six player with a goal (he’s scored twice, once at even strength and once as a part of the team’s first-unit power play). The Flames need more from their third and fourth lines.

3. CUTE IS UGLY

Eleven games into the season, the Flames are 4-2 on the road and 1-4 at home. Why? They’re try to be too “cute” at Scotiabank Saddledome. On the road, the Flames tend to play a simpler game. If they have time and space to make a play, they make it. If they don’t? They get the puck in deep and go to battle. At home, it looks like the Flames are trying to get on Sportsnet’s Plays of the Month instead of making the simpler (and often smarter) play. When trying to enter the offensive zone, the Flames are turning too many pucks over at their opponent’s blue line. When in their opponents zone, they’re one-and-done too often. The Flames are having trouble scoring goals and need to go back to basics. The Flames are really dangerous off the rush, but when there isn’t room or time to carry the puck in, they have to start getting it in deep, getting in on the forecheck and getting down and dirty. They have to get pucks and bodies to the net. If they do that, they’ll start to score some greasy goals, which will help them get their offensive swagger back.

4. TICKET TO STOCKTON

With Jaromir Jagr ready to come off injured reserve on Sunday (he was a full participant in the team’s morning skate on Friday), Brad Treliving is going to have to send someone to the AHL.

The leading candidates (in alphabetical order) are Tanner Glass, Freddie Hamilton, Mark Jankowski, Curtis Lazar and Matt Stajan.

If it were up to me, I would send Dougie’s big brother down. Freddie is a great teammate and has been fairly effective when he’s been given an opportunity to play the last two seasons…but he’s only played in two of the Flames 11 games in 2017-2018. In addition, Hamilton would more than likely clear waivers, so you could keep him in the organization. Glass has been an effective fourth line left winger. Jankowski is their top forward prospect and even though he hasn’t been as good at the NHL-level as he was at the AHL-level (duh?), he doesn’t look out of place and has more potential than any other player in the group. Lazar has had some ups and downs, but has the potential to be an important piece in the team’s bottom six. I’m not sure Stajan has been any better than Hamilton, but he’s played in eight games…so at least he’s not sitting in the press box more often than not.

To be honest, I don’t feel all that strongly about who they send down and who they don’t…but I’d keep Jankowski up. He’s been as effective as any of the above players and will (should) only get better when he gets more NHL games under his belt.

5. DON’T PRESS THE PANIC BUTTON

Believe it or not, the Flames game is better at 5-6-0 than it was at 4-2-0. The Flames won four of their first six games for two reasons:

1) Mike Smith

2) Special teams

Smith, at worst, has looked like a true No. 1 netminder, at best, like an elite NHL goaltender.

In their first six games, the Flames won the special teams battle four times, broke even once and lost once. In their last five games, they’ve lost the special teams battle four times and have broken even once.

The Flames’ shooting percentage is 7.4%, third lowest in the league. That will improve.

Gulutzan’s group has been more disciplined. That will lead for fewer power play goals against.

The team’s power play has scored two power play goals in the last seven games after scoring four in their first four games. The PP will score again.

Five-on-five, the Flames have been a lot better in their last five games than they were in their first six contests. Games are played primarily at even strength, so eventually, when they stop losing the special teams battle, being the better team five-on-five will lead to some wins.