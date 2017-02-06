Agostino scores first goal in almost 3 years as Blues beat Flyers
Saint Louis Blues' Kenny Agostino, left, and Jori Lehtera, right, celebrate Agostino's goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (Tom Mihalek/AP)
PHILADELPHIA — Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years, Carter Hutton had 26 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Monday night.
Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, which won for the second time in three games after coach Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock on Feb. 1, following a 1-5-0 stretch. Hutton, who allowed 13 goals in his three previous appearances, posted his first shutout since Jan. 24 and No. 3 on the season.
Michal Neuvirth made 14 stops for Philadelphia, which dropped its second straight game.
The Flyers also were shut out in their last game, a 1-0 overtime loss to Los Angeles on Saturday. Their three leading goal-scorers, Wayne Simmonds, Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek, have not scored in their past four games.
The Blues won despite being held to a season-low 16 shots. It was just the third time this season they have been held to fewer than 20 shots.
The 24-year-old Agostino was recalled from the minors on Monday after the team learned forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Agostino was leading the AHL with 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) in 48 games.
He scored on a breakaway 2:10 into the third period, beating Neuvirth under the crossbar to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. It was his first NHL goal since April 4, 2014, as a rookie with the Calgary Flames.