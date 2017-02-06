Aho, Granlund, Budaj named NHL’s three stars of the week

Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, Minnesota’s Mikael Granlund, and Los Angeles’ Peter Budaj are the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Aho’s four goals were tied for most in the league and he scored his first career hat trick on Tuesday against Philadelphia. The 19-year-old is now third among all rookies with 16 goals and is tied for sixth with 31 points.

Granlund was tied for the league lead in points with six while playing for the Western Conference’s top team in the Wild. He also recorded his first career hat trick, this coming against Vancouver on Saturday.

Peter Budaj has been one of the NHL’s best stories since taking over the Kings net due to injuries to Jonathan Quick and Jeff Zatkoff at the beginning of the season. The 34-year-old went 3-1-0 with a 1.62 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and two shutouts this week. His seven total shutouts leads the league.