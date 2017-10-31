Alexander Radulov scores overtime winner as Stars edge Canucks

VANCOUVER — Alexander Radulov scored in overtime and the Dallas Stars defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Monday night.

Tyler Seguin found the back of the net in regulation for Dallas (7-5-0), which improved to 3-1 on its current five-game road trip that finishes up Thursday in Winnipeg.

Ben Bishop made 38 saves for the Stars.

Sam Gagner scored a power-play goal for the Canucks (6-3-2), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves after serving as backup for the last two games.

Radulov won it in overtime when he carried the puck the length of the ice and fired a bullet over the blocker-side shoulder of Markstrom at 2:28.

Markstrom helped keep the first period scoreless when he made several impressive saves during a Stars power play midway in the period, including off a point blank shot from Jamie Benn. Markstrom also stopped a short-handed breakaway by Gemel Smith in the dying seconds.

Seguin opened the scoring in the second with Canucks forward Thomas Vanek in the penalty box for the second time in the first three minutes of the period.

Seguin one-timed his seventh goal of the season with an Ovechkin-like shot while down on one knee at 3:11. The goal broke Vancouver’s streak of 14 consecutive penalties killed.

Vancouver’s unlikely leading goal-scorer, Derek Dorsett, had a chance all alone in the slot on Bishop in the final minutes of the second, but he couldn’t convert.

At the other end, Markstrom ended the period with another big save, this time off a 2-on-1 with Smith and Radulov. The Canucks outshot Dallas 27-19 through two.

The Canucks tied the game six minutes into the third while on the power play. After Markstrom chased down a puck to diffuse a short-handed breakaway, Vanek took a quick pass from Daniel Sedin in the slot at the other end and fired a hard shot that rebounded to Gagner. The centre slotted his first goal as a Canuck at 13:51, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

That ended a run of seven straight games without giving up a power-play goal for the Stars.

Notes: The Canucks were without rookie winger Brock Boeser, who injured his foot blocking a shot in a 6-2 win over Washington. Vancouver called up forwards Jayson Megna and Anton Rodin from Utica of the AHL. … Dallas were without Martin Hanzal (lower body) and Stephen Johns (concussion).