Animosity in the air ahead of Flames-Ducks series opener

A first-round series with serious baked-in anger is just about ready for your enjoyment.

Game 1 of the showdown between the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks kicks off Thursday night in Southern California. And despite the best efforts of the soothing ocean breeze, there’s definitely animosity in the air.

That traces back to a few things, the most recent of which being an unpenalized knee-on-knee collision between Calgary captain Mark Giordano and Anaheim’s Cam Fowler just over a week ago that sidelined the Ducks defenceman, possibly for the entire first round.

That incident led to a fight between Giordano and Josh Manson during a third period that descended into anarchy.

While the players, thus far, have been loath to light any further fires, Anaheim GM Bob Murray offered pointed comments about the hit.

“I hear how Gio is a good guy, and he’s this and he’s that. The media in Toronto is saying, ‘Well, he’s a good guy.’ Well, he's done this before. I have no respect for people who go after knees. I’m sorry but knees, they wreck your careers real quick. I don’t like it. I know I’ve said too much, but I don’t care.”

That prompted a response from Calgary GM Brad Treliving, who told the Calgary Sun he knows and respects Murray, but doesn’t appreciate this brand of gamesmanship.

“Bob is a smart guy. But to suggest Mark Giordano is a dirty player and it was done intentionally, you’re either intoxicated or you’re trying to influence officials. There’s only two things.”

Sportsnet's Fantasy Playoffs Pool Play the Sportsnet Fantasy Playoffs Pool for your chance to win $5,000 cash if you are crowned the champ! It's FREE and easy to play.

And the irritability isn’t limited to smack-talking suits.

Two years ago, Kevin Bieksa—then a member of the Vancouver Canucks—took exception to some behaviour from Micheal Ferland, a Flames rookie at the time, during an opening-round series won by Calgary. In the dying moments of Game 3, Bieksa—now in his second year with Anaheim—grabbed Ferland in the corner and quickly started throwing bombs.

Bieksa, of course, isn’t the only former Canuck now playing a role in Anaheim, with Ryan Kesler anchoring the Ducks’ second line. Those spirited souls joined a team that already featured Corey Perry, a player who sometimes seems personally bent on preserving the legacy of talented troublemakers in the NHL.

If you put any stock in franchise identities, don’t forget Anaheim’s 2007 Stanley Cup champs were dubbed the “Fighty Ducks” in some circles for their rugged approach. While Anaheim has done a nice job evolving along with the league since that time—and if you don’t believe us, watch how well the defence corps moves, even without Fowler—it’s still a team with some jagged edges, as evidenced by the league-pacing 46 major penalties posted by the Ducks this year.

Calgary tied for fourth in that category with 36 of its own. And while the Flames’ front-line players—with the notable exception of Matthew Tkachuk—aren’t really known for the rough stuff, there doesn’t figure to be any backing down from a club that features Brian Burke in a prominent executive position. Calgary’s president of hockey operations oversaw the Ducks’ ‘07 championship and believes to his core that a combative nature is required for any squad hoping to punch through four rounds of playoff madness.

And, let’s be honest, any team located in Alberta better willingly enter the battle if it wants to look its fans in the eye.

If all this hasn’t got these teams on their last nerve, consider that Anaheim is attempting to shake recent playoff ghosts, while Calgary is trying to exorcise some serious SoCal demons.

Since their title 10 years ago, the Ducks have advanced past Round 2 on just one occasion despite regularly having teams that look poised to challenge for the Cup. Anaheim has won its division the past five seasons (including the one that just concluded), but has just three series wins to show for it.

Calgary, meanwhile, has an almost comical 25-game losing streak at the Honda Center in the regular season dating back to 2004. Exploding that narrative in Game 1 would go a long way toward fortifying the Flames’ chances against an opponent that dusted them in five games two years ago, but also carries its own aforementioned baggage.

Add it all up and you’re looking at two non-traditional rivals who’ve managed to create one delightfully tasty matchup.