Anthony Mantha scores winner, Red Wings beat Senators in OT

OTTAWA — The Detroit Red Wings spoiled an otherwise perfect night for Daniel Alfredsson as they defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime Thursday night.

Anthony Mantha scored the game winner at 1:07 of overtime after Bobby Ryan turned over the puck.

Thomas Vanek and Tomas Tatar each scored for the Red Wings (16-16-4) in regulation. Jared Coreau, who was born just outside Ottawa and grew up a Senators fan, made 26 saves.

Derrick Brassard and Mark Stone scored for the Senators (20-12-4) as Mike Condon, playing in his 13th straight game, made 26 saves.

It was a special evening for the Senators as they retired Daniel Alfredsson's No. 11 prior to the game, but it made for a late start as the puck didn't drop until after 8 p.m. local time.

The 20,011 fans, making it the first sellout of the season, kept the celebration going as they cheered for their former captain at the 11:11 mark of every period.

Tied 2-2, the Senators failed to take advantage of a five-on-three for 1:16 as they managed just one shot on Coreau.

Trailing 2-1, the Red Wings tied the game midway through the period when Henrik Zetterberg fed Tatar a stretch pass to send him alone and he made the most of it beating Condon.

The Senators took its first lead of the game at the five-minute mark of the second as Brassard fed Stone with a great pass for his 11th of the season.

The Red Wings opened the scoring at the four-minute mark as Vanek's shot was re-directed, leaving Condon little chance of making a save.

Ottawa tied things up with seconds remaining in the first as Mike Hoffman found Brassard, who beat Coreau short side.

Notes: The Senators were without Zack Smith (abdominal strain) and D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch. Detroit C Riley Sheahan and D Ryan Sproul were healthy scratches.