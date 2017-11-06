Auston Matthews in lineup for Leafs against Golden Knights

With news that Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is reportedly dealing with soreness, the silver lining of a difficult situation for Leaf fans may be that William Nylander would would get time at centre which could benefit him long term.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews will play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Matthews has never missed a game in his NHL career, but there was some concern on Monday after the 2016 No. 1 pick left the pre-game skate early.

The 20-year-old has 10 goals and 18 points in 15 games this season.

The Leafs host the Golden Knights having lost five of their past six games.

