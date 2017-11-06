Auston Matthews in lineup for Leafs against Golden Knights

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews will play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Matthews has never missed a game in his NHL career, but there was some concern on Monday after the 2016 No. 1 pick left the pre-game skate early.

The 20-year-old has 10 goals and 18 points in 15 games this season.

The Leafs host the Golden Knights having lost five of their past six games.