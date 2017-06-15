Avalanche to buy out defenceman Francois Beauchemin

The Colorado Avalanche will buy out the final year of Francois Beauchemin’s deal, the team announced Thursday morning—the first day of the NHL’s buyout window.

The 37-year-old defenceman signed a three-year deal with the club in 2015 worth $4.5 million annually, which also held a no-move clause.

Because Beauchemin was signed to a 35-plus deal, buying out his final year won’t give the Avalanche any salary cap relief. Rather, it opens up a protection spot for Colorado as the expansion draft approaches.

Over the past two seasons in Colorado, Beauchemin skated in 163 games and registered 13 goals and 39 assists. The veteran blue-liner previously spent eight seasons with the Anaheim Ducks and two with the Toronto Maple Leafs.