Avalanche claim Matt Nieto off waivers from Sharks

The Colorado Avalanche claimed Matt Nieto off waivers from the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has only played in 16 games for the Sharks this season and registered just two assists.

Nieto has taken a step back this season, his fourth in the NHL, after posting at least 17 points in his first three. His most productive year was his sophomore campaign, when he recorded 27 points in 72 games in 2014-15.

The Avalanche currently sit last in the NHL and had first waiver priority, so it is likely that had they not claimed him, another club would have.

Nieto will get a chance to square off against his former team twice in the coming weeks when the Sharks host the Avalanche on Jan. 21, followed by a game in Colorado two days later on Jan. 23.