Babcock on Martin fighting visor-wearing McQuaid: ‘It’s not fair’

Adam McQuaid drove Auston Matthews into the end boards so the Toronto Maple Leafs heavyweight came to the defence of his star rookie–even though it was a clean hit. Martin dropped the gloves with the Boston Bruins defenceman midway through the second period of a 6-5 Maple Leafs victory Saturday night.
It was no doubt one of the most fan-friendly tilts of the season but after 40 seconds exchanging haymakers McQuaid landed a short, crisp right hand that dropped Martin and ended the fight.
Martin skated off the ice on his own accord, a smattering of blood visible on his jersey.
Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock didn’t like the fact Martin was fighting a player wearing a visor.
“He came back [after the fight], but I don't like the situation,” Babcock told reporters in Boston after the game. “McQuaid is a tough kid, [Martin]'s a tough kid. McQuaid has a visor on his helmet, [Martin] has no visor. I don't like that scenario but it's just the way it is. To me it's not fair, but Matt is a really good teammate, he does a lot for our young guys and it's good that he's okay.”
Martin now has 10 fighting majors on the season. The rest of his teammates have eight fights combined.