Battle of Alberta headlines NHL’s home opener schedules

NHL fans won’t have to wait long for 2017-18’s first Battle of Alberta. The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames renew their rivalry in both teams’ first game of the new season on Oct. 4 at Rogers Place.
The Oilers and Flames are coming off playoff berths and will be looking to start the year on the right foot.
The Toronto Maple Leafs will also open their season on the road with an all-Canadian matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 4.
Below are the dates and opponents for the home openers of all 31 franchises. Schedules for the entire season will be announced Thursday afternoon.
Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Blackhawks
Toronto Maple Leafs
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Rangers
Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Capitals
Winnipeg Jets
Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Maple Leafs
Edmonton Oilers
Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Flames
Calgary Flames
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Jets
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Oilers
Anaheim Ducks
Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Golden Knights
Boston Bruins
Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Predators
Buffalo Sabres
Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Canadiens
Carolina Hurricanes
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Wild
Chicago Blackhawks
Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Penguins
Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, Oct. 11 vs. Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets
Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Islanders
Dallas Stars
Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Golden Knights
Detroit Red Wings
Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Wild
Florida Panthers
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Lightning
Los Angeles Kings
Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Flyers
Minnesota Wild
Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Blue Jackets
Nashville Predators
Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Flyers
New Jersey Devils
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Avalanche
New York Islanders
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Sabres
New York Rangers
Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Avalanche
Philadelphia Flyers
Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Capitals
Pittsburgh Penguins
Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Blues
San Jose Sharks
Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Flyers
St. Louis Blues
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Stars
Tampa Bay Lightning
Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Panthers
Vegas Golden Knights
Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Coyotes
Washington Capitals
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Canadiens