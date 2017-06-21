Battle of Alberta headlines NHL’s home opener schedules

NHL fans won’t have to wait long for 2017-18’s first Battle of Alberta. The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames renew their rivalry in both teams’ first game of the new season on Oct. 4 at Rogers Place.

The Oilers and Flames are coming off playoff berths and will be looking to start the year on the right foot.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will also open their season on the road with an all-Canadian matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 4.

Below are the dates and opponents for the home openers of all 31 franchises. Schedules for the entire season will be announced Thursday afternoon.

Montreal Canadiens

Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Blackhawks

Toronto Maple Leafs

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Capitals

Winnipeg Jets

Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Maple Leafs

Edmonton Oilers

Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Flames

Calgary Flames

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Jets

Vancouver Canucks

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Oilers

Anaheim Ducks

Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Golden Knights

Boston Bruins

Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Predators

Buffalo Sabres

Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Canadiens

Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Wild

Chicago Blackhawks

Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Penguins

Colorado Avalanche

Wednesday, Oct. 11 vs. Bruins

Columbus Blue Jackets

Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Islanders

Dallas Stars

Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Golden Knights

Detroit Red Wings

Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Wild

Florida Panthers

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Lightning

Los Angeles Kings

Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Flyers

Minnesota Wild

Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Blue Jackets

Nashville Predators

Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Flyers

New Jersey Devils

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Avalanche

New York Islanders

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Sabres

New York Rangers

Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Avalanche

Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Capitals

Pittsburgh Penguins

Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Blues

San Jose Sharks

Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Flyers

St. Louis Blues

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Stars

Tampa Bay Lightning

Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Panthers

Vegas Golden Knights

Tuesday, Oct. 10 vs. Coyotes



Washington Capitals

Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Canadiens