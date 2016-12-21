Ben Bishop out 3-4 weeks with lower-body injury

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop will be out the next 3-4 weeks with a lower-body injury.

Bishop injured himself during Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings after stretching his right leg out to make a save against defenceman Nick Jensen.

Primary goaltending duties will fall to Andrei Vasilevskiy who has arguably been the better backstop of the two.

In 14 games this season, Vasilevsky has compiled a 7-4-1 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and .923 save percentage, while Biship has gone 9-10-0 in 22 games with a 2.79 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

In a corresponding move the team has called up Kristers Gudlevskis.

Gudlevskis has two games of NHL experience under his belt where he picked up a win and an overtime loss.

For the Syracuse Crunch this season, the 2013 fifth-round pick has a 2.89 goals-against average and an ugly .884 save percentage through 14 games.

In four weeks, Bishop could miss up to 14 games.

Their next game is at home on Friday against the St. Louis Blues.