Bibeau’s 1st career win lifts Maple Leafs past Lightning in OT

The Lightning almost have a lucky goal after ringing one off the iron, but Leafs goalie Antoine Bibeau managed to track the puck and knock it out harms way.

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night at Amalie Arena.

Nazem Kadri scored the OT winner, while rookie goaltender Antoine Bibeau stopped 25 of 27 shots to earn his first career victory.

More to come.

