Playing hockey has almost certainly never been more invigorating for McDavid than it is right now, as the second-year pro leads Edmonton into its first springtime appearance since 2006. And, the odd subdued celebration notwithstanding, there’s no doubt both Maroon and Draisaitl are having a blast flanking the game’s most jaw-dropping offensive talent. While some question the credentials of people who benefit from their proximity to genius, the fact is Maroon and Draisaitl—the former a longshot-turned-finisher, the latter always projected to be a star — each bring unique attributes that have helped them mesh with their centre. The result is McDavid finding himself at the epicenter of a trio that’s nearly impossible to stop — and by extension, in the middle of a city simmering with hope.

After the Oilers’ punched their playoff ticket with a 2-1 win over the L.A. Kings on March 28, McDavid was hit with a familiar late-season question: “Did the intensity out there tonight have the feel of a playoff game?” The reply was so plainly factual it had to be a bit funny: “People keep asking me that; I’ve never played in the playoffs, so I can’t really say what that’s like.”

For an outsider, a sense of humour isn’t something you necessarily expect from a 20-year-old whose public persona doesn’t usually remind people of Louis CK. But if anyone on the team is best positioned to see all dimensions of McDavid’s personality, it’s Draisaitl. The Oilers’ two youngest regulars — Draisaitl turned 21 early in the season — and top scorers share a real bond. Whether it’s going out for lunch after practice or just hanging around, McDavid and Draisaitl have clicked right from the give-and-go. “I’m very close with Leon,” McDavid says of his dressing room neighbour. “We’re great buds off the ice and I think that can translate on the ice.”