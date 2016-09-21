A few years after Colleen was diagnosed, the Howe family visited Ottawa for an event. As they walked along the Rideau Canal together, Gordie decided to rent some skates. He held Colleen’s hand and they made their way down the long, frozen path together. Other skaters stopped and stared, snapping photos. “They didn’t even notice,” Cathy remembers of her parent’s last skate. “That’s just what they were like.”

As the effects of Pick’s worsened, caregivers were hired to visit the house. Gordie refused to see Colleen put in a long-term care facility. Of the battles he’d waged, this was the worst. He hated leaving home. He didn’t want to miss a moment-a smile, a laugh-fleeting as they were. “Even when she got to the point where she couldn’t interact, it was just such a big comfort for him just to have her around,” says Murray. Gordie was the only person she consistently recognized until the end. “When she heard his voice or saw his face, she would instantly respond,” says Murray. Gordie would poke her with his elbow, or sneak behind and tug on her ears. He’d always get the laugh he was looking for.

In February 2009, the family gathered at Gordie and Colleen’s place to celebrate her 76th birthday. They sang to her and shared her favourite chocolate cake. She ate an enormous piece, expressing delight with an enthusiastic “Mmmmm.” As a doctor, Murray helped care for his mother throughout her illness and he recognized that she was getting ready to let go. “She lived a great life. She lived a full life. And she was done,” he says. After the cake, Colleen stopped eating entirely. Two weeks later, the phone rang at Gatt’s home. It was Gordie. He usually started their chats with a jovial mock. This call was different. “Colleen just passed away,” Gordie said.

Gatt arrived at the Howe home before Colleen’s body was taken away. Gordie went into the bedroom and said goodbye to Mrs. Hockey, his pillar for six decades. Then, he and Gatt took a long walk and cried. “It was heartbreaking,” Gatt says. “She was a very brilliant woman. As long as she was there, he was happy.”

Following her death, Gordie tried to live alone. He lasted a couple of days. But he’d call his kids, breaking down. “It’s the loss of the love of your life. I wouldn’t call it a depression per se, it’s just grieving, pure grieving,” says Murray. “If you don’t have somebody there to help you through that grieving process, you just fall off the cliff.”

Faced with Gordie’s anguish, his four children decided to have their dad live with each of them, moving him from house to house for a couple weeks at a time. He’ll spend weeks with Marty in Hartford, who acts as his agent and business manager. Marty books his dad for events across North America-charity functions and golf tournaments. In between, Gordie spends time with Mark, who travels as a scout for the Red Wings. In the summers they go deep-sea fishing off the Jersey Shore, spending nights drifting on the ocean, waking to the squeal of a reel spinning with giant fish.

And he travels to Ohio, where Murray arranges his medical checkups-a trip to the dentist to fix his bottom row of false teeth, or to the hospital to get steroid injections in his wrists to bring down the swelling. In part, so that one day he might be able to play golf again. During the winter, Gordie heads to Texas, where Cathy and her family live.

Sitting in the family room, next to the stack of books Colleen wrote, Gordie looks down at Rocket, stroking the dog’s curly fur. “Lonely life lately,” he says quietly. Murray looks at his dad with a soft frown, and fills a long silence. “It’s tough,” he says. “You lose your partner of 56 years-that was definitely the biggest check he ever took. But he’s fortunate that people love him.”