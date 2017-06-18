Growing up in Peterborough, Ont., Tippett was bullied at the local rinks by teammates envious of his skill — something he and his mother, Tracy, felt was never dealt with properly by his coaches. He also maintained a difficult relationship with his father, with whom he’s no longer close. Both Tippett and Tracy value their privacy and aren’t interested in picking at old wounds. But, as Tracy says, things became so unbearable that her son’s mental health was suffering and he was on the verge of quitting hockey by the time he was 12 years old. The previous season, the two had considered jumping to the Greater Toronto Hockey League but couldn’t secure the appropriate release. Instead, Tippett had moved down to AA to try to regain his confidence. It didn’t work. Playing in Peterborough was no longer feasible. Tracy and Owen began searching for other options.

The best one to emerge certainly had its merits. On the advice of his cousin, Mitchell Stephens, now a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect and two-time member of Canada’s world-junior team, Tippett and his mom were leaning toward Premier Elite Athletes’ Collegiate. The private sports school, located just west of Downsview Airport in North York, seemed perfect because of its small classes and hockey-specific training. And it didn’t hurt that Stephens would be there, too.

But moving to Toronto in time for Tippett to start Grade 7 wouldn’t be easy on other family members. His older sister, Joscelin, was starting high school in Peterborough and didn’t want to leave home or her friends. And Tracy couldn’t just pack up and leave her job as an educational assistant with the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board either. A compromise was reached: Owen and Tracy would move to the big city while Joscelin remained in Peterborough with her father. It was an excruciating decision because the parents were in the midst of a divorce and the siblings are best friends.