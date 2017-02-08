In the minds of Canadian hockey fans, the name Brad Marchand is never going to be affixed to a number in the fashion of Crosby 2010, Lemieux ’87 or Henderson ’72. The 2016 World Cup, entertaining as it was, just didn’t carry the same gravitas of past international gatherings. Still, a last-minute, short-handed snipe to win a best-on-best tournament is enough to ensure you’ll never again have to pay for a drink from St. John’s to Vancouver.

The moment, of course, was defined by frenzied jubilation. Revisit it with a clear head now, though, and it’s also fairly instructive. The shot Marchand kissed off the post and past Team Europe goalie Jaroslav Halak was the equivalent of a pitch that combines speed and location in a fashion that the befuddled batter—with no hope of actually swinging—leans slightly toward the plate, almost as if to get a closer look at perfection.

“That was a bullet,” says Marchand’s former major junior coach, Ted Nolan. “You could compare that shot against Ovechkin.”

There’s also something to be gleaned from Marchand’s reaction, a literal jump for joy that took both feet a significant distance off the ground. Anyone would have been over the Moon to score that goal, but Marchand’s actions had all the markings of the last kid picked for the team suddenly playing the role of saviour.