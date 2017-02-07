Bishop, Kucherov help Lightning rout Kings

TAMPA, Fla. — Ben Bishop made 28 saves, Nikita Kucherov scored twice during a three-goal second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay, which won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 20-22, also got goals from Jonathan Drouin, Gabriel Dumont and Braydon Coburn.

Kings goalie Peter Budaj turned aside 16 shots in losing for the second straight game after a five-game winning streak in which he had three shutouts. Budaj was pulled after allowing four goals over two periods in Sunday’s 5-0 loss at Washington.

Bishop stopped 19 shots in the first, including a nifty glove save on Jake Muzzin’s drive from the left circle, en route to his first shutout this season and 19th overall.

After Kucherov had a breakaway goal seven minutes into the second, Dumont made it 3-0 at 11:02 with his first goal since April 17, 2013. Kucherov extended the lead to 4-0 on his 21st goal late in the period.

Kucherov had failed to score a goal in seven previous games this season against Pacific Division teams. The forward has scored at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons.

Drouin scored the lone goal of the first at 7:46. He missed part of the second period after being checked along the boards.

Coburn stopped a 21-game goal drought in the third.

NOTES: Darryl Sutter coached his 397th game with the Kings to move past Bob Pulford for sole possession of second place on the franchise list. ... Tampa Bay C Alex Killorn was a late scratch due to an undisclosed injury. ... Kings G Jonathan Quick, who has not played since hurting his groin in the season opener Oct. 12, is practicing with the team. ... Tampa Bay D Victor Hedman got his 35th assist on Dumont's goal. ... Tampa Bay star Steven Stamkos, who might return in mid-March following right knee surgery, turned 27.

Kings: Complete a four-game road trip Thursday night at Florida.

Lightning: Play the first of four straight road games Friday night in Minnesota.