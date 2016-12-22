Blackhawks’ Artem Anisimov placed on injured reserve

Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman joined Hockey Central at Noon to discuss how and why the Hawks keep winning.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Artem Anisimov has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday. Tanner Kero has been recalled from the AHL.

Anisimov reportedly suffered an upper-body injury on Dec. 17.

The centreman has enjoyed a productive season, scoring 14 goals and 27 points in 32 games. Kero, 24, leads the Rockford IceHogs with 20 points in 28 games.

Roberto Luongo out Thursday, day-to-day with injury

NHL Power Rankings: Stocking Stuffers Edition