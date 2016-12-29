Blackhawks’ Campbell scratched for first time in 423 games

It has been nearly six years since Brian Campbell missed an NHL game, a span of 423 consecutive games.

However, that streak came to an end on Thursday in Nashville, as Campbell was scratched in favour of of fellow blue liner Michal Kempny.

Campbell, 37, who signed a one year, $2.25 million contract with the Blackhawks in the off-season, has 497 points (85 goals, 412 assists) in 1,039 career NHL games with Chicago, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose.