Blackhawks’ Marcus Kruger week-to-week with upper-body injury

The Chicago Blackhawks scored first, but the Carolina Hurricanes responded with two quick goals in the first and one in the third to come out victorious.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Marcus Kruger is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Joel Quenneville.

Kruger left during the second period of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

The 26-year-old has two goals and eight assists on the year but is a major contributor for the Blackhawks on the defensive side of the puck. In 38 games this season, Kruger has started 76.7% of his shifts in the defensive zone.

The injury comes at a bad time for the centreman as Chicago's next game comes on Jan. 2 against the St. Louis Blues for the Winter Classic.

He joins Marian Hossa (day-to-day) as the only other Blackhawks player currently on the injury report.

