Blackhawks’ Marcus Kruger week-to-week with upper-body injury

Chicago Blackhawks forward Marcus Kruger is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Joel Quenneville.

Kruger left during the second period of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

The 26-year-old has two goals and eight assists on the year but is a major contributor for the Blackhawks on the defensive side of the puck. In 38 games this season, Kruger has started 76.7% of his shifts in the defensive zone.

The injury comes at a bad time for the centreman as Chicago's next game comes on Jan. 2 against the St. Louis Blues for the Winter Classic.

He joins Marian Hossa (day-to-day) as the only other Blackhawks player currently on the injury report.