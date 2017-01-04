Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa returns from injury, will play Thursday

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ offence is getting some reinforcements in time for their game on Thursday.

Marian Hossa will be returning to play for the first time since Dec. 20 after recovering from an upper-body injury.

The Blackhawks have been unable to put the puck in the net consistently lately, scoring just one goal in three of their last five games — the same five total games that Hossa has been out.

The 37-year-old is returning in time for back-to-back home games against the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Hossa sits fifth in team scoring with 16 goals and seven assists through 34 games.

The Blackhawks have also enlisted some help from their AHL affiliate by calling up forward Spencer Abbott.

The 28-year-old, who has one game of NHL experience, skated on a line with Hossa and Jonathan Toews during practice on Wednesday.