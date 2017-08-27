Blackhawks’ Tootoo makes big splash with baby gender reveal

Chicago Blackhawks' Jordin Tootoo (22). (John Woods/CP)

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jordin Tootoo is ready for the PGA after using a big golf swing to reveal the gender of his new baby.

The form, the splash. His new daughter should be proud.

Congrats to Tootoo and his family.

