Blue Jackets among Stanley Cup betting favourites

The Columbus Blue Jackets set a new franchise record with their 10th straight victory on Tuesday night and they now sit among the favourites on the odds to win the Stanley Cup at +1400 (wager $100 to win $1400) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Columbus has roared to life since opening the campaign on a middling 6-4-2 run that dumped their Stanley Cup odds to a distant +6600.

The Jackets have tallied a 15-1-2 record in their past 18 contests to pull within a single point of the Pittsburgh Penguins atop the Metropolitan Division standings ahead of Thursday night’s Penguins vs. Blue Jackets betting matchup at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus only trails the Penguins in goals for per game at 3.30, while surrendering just 2.07 goals against per game, and just 16 total goals during their 10-game win streak.

Over in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Wild's eight-game win streak has narrowed their Stanley Cup odds to +1200.

The Wild are coming off their fifth shutout, a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche as -225 chalk, dropping their league-leading goals-against average to 1.87 and leaving them just six points back of the Central-leading Chicago Blackhawks with four games in hand.

Meanwhile, as Minnesota and Columbus charge up the Stanley Cup odds, the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers have both lost ground on the futures at the sportsbooks.

The inconsistent Stars sit at +4000 on the latest Stanley Cup odds, well back of their +900 opening line after posting just four wins in their past 12 contests. The Stars have tallied consecutive wins on just one occasion this season.

The Panthers have also mustered just four victories over their past 12 games, sending their Stanley Cup odds plummeting to +6600.

The Blackhawks saw a five-game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday night with a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators as -169 home chalk, but continue to lead the way as +750 favourites to win their fourth Stanley Cup in eight seasons.

The Penguins have outscored opponents by a 46-22 margin over their past 10 games, and closely trail Chicago at +900, just ahead of the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers, who both sport +1000 odds.

The Wild are joined at +1200 by the San Jose Sharks and the Washington Capitals, while the Blue Jackets sit alongside the St. Louis Blues and the surging Edmonton Oilers at +1400.

The Calgary Flames continue to hold steady at +2500, just ahead of the Senators at +2800. The Winnipeg Jets lag at +5000, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs at +6600, while the Vancouver Canucks sport distant +15000 odds to win the Stanley Cup this season.