Blue Jackets’ Calvert to have hearing for Kuhnhackl cross-check

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert landed himself in hot water after a vicious-looking cross-check and hit on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl Friday night.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced early Saturday afternoon that they’ll conduct a hearing with Calvert to discuss the incident and possible punishment.

The play in question occurred with less than a minute to go in the Penguins’ 4-1 victory in Game 2, when Calvert skated up behind Kuhnhackl at centre ice and broke his stick across the player’s right shoulder area. He then skated around Kuhnhackl, who had his head down following the cross-check, and shoved the Penguins winger to the ice.

Calvert was issued a two-minute minor penalty.