Blue Jackets, Columbus hockey market gaining ‘respect’ during win streak

With the way the Columbus Blue Jackets are playing today, one win away from tying the NHL record for longest win streak, you may have forgotten the run of futility they had last season. Their 0-8 start to 2015-16 was the worst beginning any NHL team had had since 1943-44, when the New York Rangers started 0-11. And that was the first year the NHL had a red line.

Now, the Blue Jackets have their own category on the crawler at the bottom of the screen on ESPN.

Still, Columbus isn’t a team that inspires much confidence or brings to mind a strong hockey market. On Hockey Central at Noon Thursday, former Columbus GM Doug MacLean spoke about how when they would check in to hotels and say they were an NHL team, the common response was “I didn’t know Columbus had an NHL team.”

Current Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said he runs into the same problem on occasion today.

"It really makes me angry. I'm hoping we can get over those days," he said.

One way to get over that and start earning respect is go on an historic win streak, which they can push to 17 against the Washington Capitals Thursday night and tie the all-time record. You can watch it on Rogers NHL Gamecentre Live.

While we'll talk about this streak in the sense that it's a coming out party for the Blue Jackets as a legitimate team (dare we say contender?), it's also doing wonders to bolster Columbus as a hockey market and make the long-suffering fans want to believe again.

"People who have lived here and who follow hockey here know what this community is and know what kind of hockey market it is," Blue Jackets beat writer Aaron Portzline said on the Tape to Tape podcast this week. "It's often lumped in with some of the NHL's soft spots or question marks if you will, and I don’t believe that's fair, I never have accepted that. This is a market that knows hockey, loves hockey, has played hockey for a long time, has had hockey teams for a long time, just not NHL. There's over 200 adult league teams in Columbus. If you started an adult league now you’d have to play your games after midnight, that's how crowded the rinks are."

Columbus has made two playoff appearances in its 15-season existence and have a combined 2-8 record in the post-season. The first home playoff game brought an electric atmosphere, but they were clearly overmatched by a much stronger and more developed Detroit Red Wings modern dynasty. Columbus lost in four games and rather than build on that, they missed the playoffs the next four years in a row. And after they made their second appearance in 2014, they again failed to follow it up with more success and haven't been back since.

"They have issues with faith here," Portzline said. "They have issues with trust between the team and the fan base. There are some hardcore people here every night that wouldn’t matter what it is, they’re just happy to have an NHL team in town they love it that much.

"There's a lot of people who’ve been waiting for this team to show them. Whatever the record is now (27-5-4) is not realistic, they're not waiting for this. They’re waiting for a competent, engaged team that knows where it's going, that has planned for the future, that is playing up to its capability and they finally have one."

The winning streak will eventually come to an end -- and we'd have to assume it's going to be fairly soon with a pair of back-to-back nights in the next week -- so at that time it'll be important for the Jackets to not completely fall off the map and kill this fervour again. And the thing is: there are a lot of factors that point to this team being legitimately good.

Kekalainen and President of Hockey Ops John Davidson certainly deserve credit for building the team up. The Ryan Johansen-Seth Jones trade has given them a No. 1 defenceman, Sam Gagner has been a perfect fit on the fourth line and power play and the emergence of Alexander Wennberg has made the roster fit together so much easier.

But the common denominator everyone points to is coach John Tortorella, who came into the season fresh off a disastrous World Cup appearance with Team USA and seemingly on his last legs in the NHL.

Not anymore.

Outsiders will point to the way he's used his players, how he's cancelled game day morning skates, or how he hasn't been so hard on the young players on his roster and let them make mistakes without cutting down ice time with any significance. But in and around the team, this "respect" and really, culture change, is credited as the biggest positive he's brought.

"The one thing around the team that John Tortorella has been preaching is we want to earn our respect," Kekalainen said on HC@Noon. "But the thing about respect is that you have to earn it every night and you can lose it in an instant."

Added Portzline: "What he has brought here is so much bigger than the on ice, the player usage, the this and that stuff - it is about attitude.

"His style, his attitude, his approach, it has touched all things here, and all things for the better."

Check out the Columbus market TV viewership rating for the Edmonton game earlier this week -- second-highest regular season mark in Jackets history next to the very first game the team ever had in 2000. Part of that may be the Connor McDavid effect, sure, but it's also a hockey market getting engaged again. There's something to root for once more and this time it looks like it could stick around.

"It's not a foreign concept here it's just that they finally have a team that appears ready to hug them back," Portzline said.

"They’ve been waiting for this."