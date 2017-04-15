Blue Jackets’ Matt Calvert suspended one game for cross-checking
Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert shows his frustrations late in the game as he cross-checks Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl in the back and breaks his stick. To add to the rivalry, the ending of this game saw tempers flare also.
Calvert will miss Game 3 Sunday. The NHL announced the suspension Saturday night.
Calvert received a minor penalty for cross-checking on Friday when he chased down Kuhnhackl away from the play and hit the Penguins forward in the head with his stick, which broke in the process. The NHL Department of Player Safety says it rose to the level of supplemental discipline because it was not a hockey play and fell into the category of message-sending.
The penalty came with 35 seconds left in a 4-1 loss that dropped the Blue Jackets into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.
Kuhnhackl practised on Saturday. Calvert was not made available to the media.