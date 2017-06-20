Blue Jackets’ Nick Foligno wins Mark Messier Award

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno has won the NHL’s Mark Messier Award for being “an individual as a superior leader within their sport, and as a contributing member of society.

Foligno also took home the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which goes to the “player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

The 29-year-old captained the Blue Jackets to a franchise-best 108-point season in 2017-18 while scoring 26 goals and 51 points.

He and his family also donated $1 million to Columbus hospitals back in October.