Blue Jackets’ Sergei Bobrovsky heads NHL’s stars of the month

Columbus Blue Jackets‘ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky went undefeated in December to take home the month’s first star honours, while Evgeni Malkin and Devon Dubnyk rounded out the top three.

Bobrovsky led the way with 12 of the Blue Jackets’ 14 wins in December while posting a 1.75 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.

He has helped his team to a 15-game winning streak, the second-longest single-season winning streak in NHL history, that has vaulted the Blue Jackets to the top of the standings.

The 28-year-old did not allow more than three goals in a single game in December, and allowed two or fewer in nine of 12.

Pittsburgh Penguins' forward Malkin was awarded the second star of the month after recording 21 points in 15 games (seven goals, 14 assists). He recorded a multi-point night in eight of the 11 games he found the score sheet and scored the game-winning goal three times.

On Dec. 27, Malkin put an exclamation mark to his month when he recorded his 800th point against the New Jersey Devils.

Like the Blue Jackets, the Minnesota Wild put forth their own impressive win streak while riding the stellar play of goaltender Dubnyk who is the NHL's third star of the month.

Dubnyk went 12-1-1 in December with a 1.88 goals-against average and .934 save percentage while the Wild went on their own franchise-record winning streak that spanned 12 games.

He only allowed more than two goals twice when he allowed four in the final two games of the month -- which are the only times he has allowed more than three all season.

The 30-year-old leads the league in both goals-against average (1.75) and save percentage (.941).