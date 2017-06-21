Blue Jackets’ Sergei Bobrovsky named Vezina Trophy winner

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Columbus’ Sergei Bobrovsky has won his second Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie.
Bobrovsky led the NHL in goals-against average and save percentage while backstopping the Blue Jackets’ revival.
He wasn’t the only goalie in the Vegas spotlight, however. Marc-Andre Fleury appeared on the stage at T-Mobile Arena in a Golden Knights jersey after the expansion franchise picked him from Pittsburgh.
The awards show got emotional when the league honoured veteran Bryan Bickell, who retired this year after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Bickell and his wife, Amanda, got a standing ovation when they appeared on the stage.