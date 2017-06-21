Blue Jackets’ Sergei Bobrovsky named Vezina Trophy winner

Columbus’ Sergei Bobrovsky has won his second Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie.

Bobrovsky led the NHL in goals-against average and save percentage while backstopping the Blue Jackets’ revival.

He wasn’t the only goalie in the Vegas spotlight, however. Marc-Andre Fleury appeared on the stage at T-Mobile Arena in a Golden Knights jersey after the expansion franchise picked him from Pittsburgh.

The awards show got emotional when the league honoured veteran Bryan Bickell, who retired this year after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Bickell and his wife, Amanda, got a standing ovation when they appeared on the stage.