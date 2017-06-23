Report: Blue Jackets, Wild exchange depth forwards Schroeder, Salituro

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild have exchanged depth forwards.

According to Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch, the Friday trade sees the Blue Jackets acquire Jordan Schroeder from the Minnesota Wild for Dante Salituro.

Schroeder, 26, had six goals and 13 points in 37 games for the Wild this past season. He also appeared in 25 games for the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

Salituro, 20, spent most of his time as an overager for the OHL’s London Knights, recording 22 points in 30 games.