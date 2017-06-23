Report: Blue Jackets, Wild exchange depth forwards Schroeder, Salituro

Minnesota Wild center Jordan Schroeder, left, dives after a loose puck in front of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Chris Bigras in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 26, 2016, in Denver. The Wild won 4-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild have exchanged depth forwards.

According to Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch, the Friday trade sees the Blue Jackets acquire Jordan Schroeder from the Minnesota Wild for Dante Salituro.

Schroeder, 26, had six goals and 13 points in 37 games for the Wild this past season. He also appeared in 25 games for the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

Salituro, 20, spent most of his time as an overager for the OHL’s London Knights, recording 22 points in 30 games.

