Blue Jays, Oilers exchange pleasantries and jerseys

Aaron Sanchez and the Blue Jays are on their Winter Tour and the starting pitcher talked about meeting Wayne Gretzky and getting ready for the upcoming baseball season.

The Toronto Blue Jays were in Edmonton on Saturday as part of their annual winter caravan, and the team exchanged jerseys and pleasantries with the Oilers.

The Jays’ visit to Rogers Place included a crossover of some of baseball and hockey’s brightest stars.

Toronto’s baseball stars remained in town to catch some Hockey Night in Canada action between the Oilers and the Calgary Flames.

While a Cam TalbotKevin Pillar catch-off never took place, it was nice to see two of Canada’s professional sports franchises get along.

