Blue Jays, Oilers exchange pleasantries and jerseys

The Toronto Blue Jays were in Edmonton on Saturday as part of their annual winter caravan, and the team exchanged jerseys and pleasantries with the Oilers.

The Jays’ visit to Rogers Place included a crossover of some of baseball and hockey’s brightest stars.

Toronto’s baseball stars remained in town to catch some Hockey Night in Canada action between the Oilers and the Calgary Flames.

While a Cam Talbot–Kevin Pillar catch-off never took place, it was nice to see two of Canada’s professional sports franchises get along.