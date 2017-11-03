Blues’ Brayden Schenn explains hard hit on ex-teammate Sean Couturier

Brayden Schenn made quite the impression in his first game against his former.

The St. Louis Blues forward hammered Philadelphia Flyers centre Sean Couturier midway through the second period of a 2-0 Flyers win.

As you can see in the video at the top of the page, Schenn caught Couturier high with a hit in the Blues’ end. Couturier was hurt on the play and left the game momentarily before returning.

Schenn was assessed a two-minute interference call and following the game he was asked about the play.

“He toe-dragged the puck into the middle,” Schenn told reporters. “I’m not trying to go out there and try to hurt a guy. I know him pretty well. I played with him for six or seven years. I didn’t even finish through him. I was gliding, I tucked my shoulder, tucked my elbow, didn’t hit his head … I’m just glad that he came back in the game obviously. He probably went through the [concussion] protocol. The last thing I’m trying to do is hurt a former teammate.”

The Flyers traded Schenn to the Blues at the 2017 NHL Draft for Jori Lehtera, the 27th-overall pick in 2017 and a conditional first-round pick in 2018.