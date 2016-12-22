Blues place Paul Stastny on IR, recall forward Wade Megan

The St. Louis Blues have placed Paul Stastny on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, the team announced Thursday.

According to Jeremy Rutherford of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Stastny will be back next week.

Thursday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning will be Stastny’s first missed game this season. The 30-year-old has seven goals and 10 assists in 34 games this year.

In a corresponding move, the Blues called up forward Wade Megan from AHL affiliate Chicago Wolves.

Megan has registered 13 goals and 11 assists in 28 AHL games this season, good for third place in team scoring. The 26-year-old signed a free agent deal with the Blues in July 2016, and has yet to make his NHL debut.