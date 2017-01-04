Boston Bruins legend Milt Schmidt dies at age 98

Boston Bruins Hall of Fame centre Milton Conrad Schmidt has died at the age of 98, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Schmidt played in 776 games, all with the Bruins, and amassed 229 goals and 346 assists over the span of 16 seasons in the NHL.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins twice, in 1938-39 and 1940-41, earned the league scoring title in 1939-40 and the Hart Trophy in 1950-51.

Schmidt followed up his playing career by coaching the Bruins for 10 seasons before becoming the team's general manager in 1966-67.

He was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1961.

On Sunday, he was one of the 33 named in the NHL's 100 greatest players in league history list.