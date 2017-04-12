Brad Marchand scores winner as Bruins take Game 1 from Senators

OTTAWA — Brad Marchand scored the winner late in the third period as the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday night to win Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final series.

Frank Vatrano, playing his first NHL playoff game, also scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask was solid, making 26 saves.

Bobby Ryan scored the lone goal for the Senators as Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots.

Marchand scored on the rebound of a Patrice Bergeron shot with 2:33 remaining in regulation to make it 2-1, shocking the sellout crowd of 18,702 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Trailing 1-0 and not having registered a shot since the first period the Bruins had two quick ones and made the second one count as Vatrano beat Anderson from the high slot as Dominic Moore created the screen to tie the game at 4:55 of the third.

Boston was outshot 12-0 in the second and were fortunate to trail by just one.

Despite having played the least amount of any player in the first period with just 2:20 of ice time, Ryan was creating chances every time he was on the ice and nothing changed in the second.

Midway through Ryan took the puck off Adam McQuaid and went to the net where Rask made the initial save, but Ryan pushed his way past Zdeno Chara to the net and scored on his own rebound.

The Bruins had a scare when Colin Miller left the game early in the second after being hit by Mark Borowiecki. With an already depleted blue-line the Bruins can hardly afford to lose another defenceman. Miller returned to the game later in the period.

The Senators got off to a solid start and tested Rask, but were unable to get anything past them. The Bruins best chances came on the power play as David Pastrnak and Ryan Spooner had great opportunities as Boston outshot Ottawa 14-9.

Notes: D Marc Methot took the warm-up, but was a late scratch. Ottawa veterans Chris Kelly and Chris Neil were healthy scratches as was Ryan Dzingel. D Chris Wideman played his first ever NHL playoff game. The Bruins were without C David Krejci, who was a surprise scratch, D Torey Krug (lower body) and D Brandon Carlo (upper body). With the Bruins blue-line depleted Charlie McAvoy, 19, made his NHL debut.