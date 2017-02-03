Brodie helps Flames blaze past Devils in overtime

NEWARK, N.J. — Defenceman TJ Brodie had four assists, the last on Mikael Backlund’s winning goal at 1:13 of overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat New Jersey 4-3 on Friday night to send the Devils to their seventh straight loss at home.

Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg and Matt Stajan also scored as the Flames won their third straight game. Brian Elliott made 26 saves.

Adam Henrique, Pavel Zacha, Kyle Palmieri tallied for New Jersey, which battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to take the lead. Cory Schneider had 34 saves.

The Flames cycled the puck in the Devils’ end on the winning goal before Brodie found Backlund low in the left circle for a shot under the cross bar. It was not immediately clear whether the puck went into the net, but the officials soon signalled a goal.

Stajan had tied the game at 7:22 of the third period, deflecting a centring pass by Brodie, who previous high for assists in a game this season was two.

Trailing 2-0 eight minutes into in the second period, the Devils scored three times in the next 11 minutes to take the lead, with the last two tallies coming on the power play.

Henrique got New Jersey back into the game at 8:36, collecting a puck at the corner of the net and stuffing it home before Elliott could cover the corner.

Zacha tied it at 11:39 on another bang-bang play. Mike Cammalleri sent the puck off the end boards and a hustling Zacha reached it first and scored in close.

Palmieri, who upset the Flames by taking down Troy Brouwer in the waning seconds of the first period, made it 3-2 with 24 seconds left in the second. Elliott made a save on Taylor Hall's initial shot from the left circle. The rebound hit off Miles Wood and Palmieri knocked it into the net with the shaft of his stick.

Monahan gave Calgary the early lead, beating Schneider from the left circle 3 seconds after a Flames power play ended. The 22-year-old has goals in three straight games, and eight of 10.

Versteeg doubled the lead 22 seconds into the second period with Palmieri in the penalty box for taking down Brouwer.

NOTES: Monahan has nine goals in the last 10 games. ... Devils captain and defenceman Andy Greene returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with a wrist injury. ... New Jersey sent F Luke Gazdic to Albany (AHL) after he cleared waivers. ...

UP NEXT

Flames: at New York Rangers on Sunday in the second of three-game road trip.

Devils: at Columbus on Saturday.