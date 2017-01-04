Bruins’ Khudobin to waivers; Leafs, Oilers could make claim

The Boston Bruins placed goaltender Anton Khudobin on waivers on Wednesday.

Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers are in the market for a backup goaltender, so it wouldn’t come as a shock if one or both teams make a claim for the 30-year-old.

Khudobin has been struggling all year for the Bruins. In eight games this season, he is 1-5-1 with a 3.06 goals-against average and .885 save percentage.

Boston would probably hold on to Khudobin if not for the steller play of Zane McIntyre in the AHL right now. In 12 games for the Providence Bruins this year he is 10-0-0 with a 1.60 goals-against average and .951 save percentage.

The Leafs have been searching for someone who can play behind Frederik Andersen.

Jhonas Enroth started the season with the job, but after he failed to record a win in four starts while posting a 3.94 goals-against average and .872 save percentage, has since been sent down to the AHL.

Antoine Bibeau is currently occupying the role, but the Leafs have only given the 22-year-old two starts (1-1) since he was called up on Dec. 6.

The Oilers, meanwhile, have been relying on Cam Talbot all season. He has started 35 of the club's 39 games.

Jonas Gustavsson sits behind him, but has only played in six games this year (four starts) and is 1-2-1 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.

Khudobin is signed through the end of the 2017-2018 season and carries a cap hit of $1.2 million.

In 108 career games, he has a 3.06 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.