Bruins recall goaltender Malcolm Subban on emergency basis

Boston Bruins goalie Malcolm Subban.

The Boston Bruins have called up goaltender Malcolm Subban from their AHL affiliate in Providence on an emergency basis, the team announced on Friday.

The 23-year-old netminder played in 32 games with Providence this season, recording a 2.41 GAA and .917 save percentage.

