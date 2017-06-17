Flames acquire goaltender Mike Smith from Coyotes

The Calgary Flames acquired goaltender Mike Smith from the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, the teams announced.

The Flames sent the rights to goaltender Chad Johnson, prospect Brandon Hickey and a conditional third-round draft pick to the Coyotes as part of the deal. The pick can turn into a second-rounder if the Flames make the playoffs next season.

Smith started 55 games this past season, going 19-26-9 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

He finished fourth in Vezina voting in the 2011-12 season while posting a career-best .930 save percentage.

The 35-year-old has two seasons remaining on a contract that carries a $5.67-million cap hit.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I’d like to thank Mike for everything he’s done for our franchise on and off the ice the past six seasons,” said Coyotes GM John Chayka in a release. “He’s the consummate professional and we wish him all the best in the future.”

The Flames were without a starting netminder under contract for the 2017-18 season, with both Brian Elliott and Johnson heading for unrestricted free agency.

Calgary general manager Brad Treliving does have experience working with Smith, as Treliving was the assistant GM of the Coyotes from 2003-14.

Hickey was drafted in the third round (64th overall) by the Flames in 2014.

The 21-year-old defenceman completed his third year at the University of Boston this past season, scoring four goals and 15 assists in 35 games.