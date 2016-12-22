Canadiens’ Alexei Emelin out after birth of child; Markov on IR

The Montreal Canadiens will be without another one of their top defencemen on Thursday against Minnesota Wild, as Alexei Emelin won’t play following the birth of his child.

The news could not come at a worse time for the Canadiens, as on Thursday they also placed veteran defenceman Andrei Markov on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Joel Hanley, who was called up on an emergency basis from the St. John's IceCaps earlier in the day, will get the start in Emelin's absence.

The 25-year-old has six assists in 15 career NHL games, all with the Habs.

Montreal also remains without Greg Pateryn for the foreseeable future.

Pateryn is still out after fracturing his ankle on Dec. 6.