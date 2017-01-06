Canadiens’ Gallagher out at least eight weeks after hand surgery

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will miss at least eight weeks after undergoing hand surgery, the team announced Friday.

Gallagher left Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Stars after taking a Shea Weber slap shot off of his left hand. (See the incident at the top of this post.)

This is the second injury to Gallagher's left hand in as many seasons, as the winger fractured two fingers last November, causing him to miss about six weeks.

The 24-year-old has six goals and 18 points in 38 games this season.