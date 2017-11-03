Canadiens’ Carey Price has lower-body injury, won’t start Saturday

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has a minor lower-body injury and will miss Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced Friday.

Backup Al Montoya will start in net and, as a preventative measure, a goalie will be recalled.

Price is off to a rough start this season, posting a 3-7-1 record with a 3.77 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in 11 games.

The Canadiens sit in last place in the Atlantic Division with just nine points in 13 games.