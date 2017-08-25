Canadiens’ Carey Price takes questions from kids

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin talks about the contract of goaltender Carey Price and more.

Carey Price is a pretty private person, so it’s not often we get a glimpse into his pregame mindset and life off the ice.

The Montreal Canadiens goaltender took some time this off-season to participate in a great Q&A with InGoal Magazine, taking questions from kids across Canada and the U.S. and even as far away as Germany.

“I didn’t always want to be a goalie,” Price said during the Q&A. “I played defence at one point but my dad was a goaltender so I think that had a lot of influence on me. At the end of the day, I just enjoyed the position. It was kind of fun being able to be the difference-maker and it’s something that I enjoyed doing more than scoring goals so I stuck with it.”

Tune in to hear about Price’s game-day menu, and stay for the tale of a 220-pound fish caught by Price and his dad.

(Stick tap to young Matthew Hutchison for hosting and asking the questions. Great job!)

