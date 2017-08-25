Canadiens’ Carey Price takes questions from kids

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Carey Price is a pretty private person, so it’s not often we get a glimpse into his pregame mindset and life off the ice.
The Montreal Canadiens goaltender took some time this off-season to participate in a great Q&A with InGoal Magazine, taking questions from kids across Canada and the U.S. and even as far away as Germany.
“I didn’t always want to be a goalie,” Price said during the Q&A. “I played defence at one point but my dad was a goaltender so I think that had a lot of influence on me. At the end of the day, I just enjoyed the position. It was kind of fun being able to be the difference-maker and it’s something that I enjoyed doing more than scoring goals so I stuck with it.”
Tune in to hear about Price’s game-day menu, and stay for the tale of a 220-pound fish caught by Price and his dad.
(Stick tap to young Matthew Hutchison for hosting and asking the questions. Great job!)