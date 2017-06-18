Canadiens’ Drouin pens ‘thank you’ to Lightning following trade

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jonathan Drouin‘s relationship with the Tampa Bay Lightning has been a tense one, to put it lightly. But following a trade that sent the 2013 third-overall pick to his hometown team, the Montreal Canadiens, Drouin took to Twitter to offer up a note of appreciation to his former club.
Though a deal involving a player of Drouin’s calibre doesn’t come around often, seeing the former junior hockey standout move on from Tampa Bay didn’t come as much of a surprise given the history between the two parties.
Drouin and general manager Steve Yzerman were a tumultuous pair, at best, with the former requesting a trade at one point, while in search of a bigger role at the NHL level. However, the drama seemed to come to a close during the Lightning’s 2016 playoff run, as Drouin broke out with a dominant 14 points through 17 post-season tilts. He continued that effort in 2016-17, racking up 53 points in 73 games for Tampa Bay.
Now on a new squad that figures to give Drouin ample opportunity to flex his offensive muscle and prove his all-world worth, it seems the 22-year-old holds no ill will towards the club that brought him into the big leagues.